Duo fails to explain late-night jaunt, held for flouting MCO

BINTULU: Two local men were arrested by police Wednesday night for defying the movement control order (MCO).

In confirming the arrests, district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the duo failed to explain to police why they were out when stopped at a roadblock around 11.15pm.

“When they were asked where they were headed to and why, they failed to provide any details,” he told reporters here yesterday after receiving a donation of food and drinks for frontline personnel from

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing at the district police headquarters.

Zulkipli reminded the public not to leave home after 7pm unless they had urgent matters to attend to, to avoid having action taken against them.

“Overall I can say 98 per cent of the public (in Bintulu) are complying with the MCO,” he said.

Commenting on the movement of vehicles on the road, he said the majority are essential services workers in the oil and gas sector and factories in Samalaju.

On the donation from Tiong, Zulkipli thanked the MP for his concern towards those on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

“I am pleased with the contributions that we received from various parties and it shows that we are together in our efforts to break the chain of infection of the virus,” he said.

Representing Tiong to hand over the food and drinks was his special officer Steven Kong.