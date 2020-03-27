Enhanced Movement Control Order in two areas in Johor from midnight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Government will enforce Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor effective midnight (March 27) until April 9.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement, said the decision was taken on the advice of the Health Minister after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there were 83 positive cases of Covid-19 infection in Kluang district, with 61 cases coming from the two areas.

“The purpose of the EMCO is to prevent Covid-19 infection from spreading out of the area.

“The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) involves 3,570 locals from 650 families. This measure will enable house-to-house case tracking activities to be carried out over a 14-day period,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that with the implementation of the order, all locals and visitors who had been in both areas were not allowed to leave the house during the EMCO period.

“Not only are locals and visitors not allowed to enter the two areas during the EMCO period, all business activities are also halted. Basic food for 14 days will be provided for all locals by the Community Welfare Department,” he said.

He added that the Medical Base would be opened in the EMCO area and all entrances to the area would be closed.

“To ensure compliance with this order, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) will control the entire area,” he said.

Ismail Sabri urged all residents to stay calm and to cooperate fully with the Ministry of Health staff and to obey all orders of the authorities.

“Residents who need assistance or have any enquiries can call the special lines 07-7735224 / 07-7722434,” he said. – AFP