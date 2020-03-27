‘Ensure adequate supply of necessities in remote areas’

MIRI: Deputy State Legislative Assembly Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala yesterday appealed to government authorities to ensure adequate supply of food and other essentials for remote longhouses and settlements in Sarawak impacted by the movement control order (MCO) which has been extended to middle of April this year.

“The extension of the MCO will result in prolonged hardship for our rural communities who do not have access to supermarkets for food and other essential items such as fuel and other daily necessities,” he said.

He was asked on the impact and issues that needed to be addressed due to the MCO which has been extended to April 14 from March 31 since it was enforced on March 18 this year.

The extension of the MCO as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muuhyiddin Yassin on March 25 is needed to reinforce efforts to break the momentum of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

“It is my hope and other elected representatives of rural constituencies that the relevant government agencies have in place a strategy to ensure adequate supply of food and other essential items to our rakyat in remote rural areas over the duration of the MCO,” he added.

Though longhouses and villages in the rural areas are still clear of Covid-19 Gerawat warned that any outbreak or spread of infection in these rural areas could be disastrous due to the very limited medical facilities and medical personnel available and evacuating patients to town hospitals would not be practical due logistical problems.

This is compounded by the absence of enforcement in remote and isolated areas during the MCO, he added.

He suggested enforcement agencies set up roadblocks at key areas to control movement of people by road, river and air to these rural destinations while community and village chiefs must stop visitors and

their own people in the towns from going to their respective longhouses.

He also said district offices, local councils, community leaders and village heads should identify those in the longhouses needing food and essential items like what is done during natural disasters like floods.

The rural people should also benefit from the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Package as announced by the Chief Minister, he added.

Gerawat said the main challenge is reaching out to remote locations due to difficulty in communicating news and important information related to the MCO and directives by the government to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

“This is due to the poor or even absence of telecommunication facilities in some areas. It is so essential for the government to expedite building of telecommunication and digital infrastructure in our remote rural areas which is needed most during these critical times and other emergencies,” he

said.

He commended the Orang Ulu chieftains from Baram for taking the initiative to make oral broadcasts over RTM Miri in their respective dialects, informing the community in the rural areas to comply with the MCO and the measures required of every individual to stop the spread of Covid 19.

He also requested all community leaders and village or longhouse chiefs to disseminate the information through WhatsApp chat groups (if they already have one) so that it can reach more people.