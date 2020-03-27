Free parking within MBKS areas extended until MCO ends

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has extended the current free parking within its jurisdiction following the extension of Movement Control Order (MCO) period until April 14.

Its Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng told The Borneo Post today that the council had decided to continue waiving the parking fee in all its areas until the MCO period is over.

“Yes, of course (the current free parking is) extended,” he said when asked whether MBKS would follow the MCO which had been extended for another two weeks.

He added that individuals who had not paid their overparking notices issued before the enforcement of the MCO would also be given extended period to make the payment.

On March 19, Wee announced that no parking fee would be imposed until end of this month as the MCO was first announced for two weeks from March 18 to 31.

During the March 19 announcement, the mayor also said that all motorists who had not settled their overparking notices issued between March 16 and 18 would be given a grace period until April 3 to make the payment.