KUCHING: Fuel prices will drop again this week amid global turmoil in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with RON95 and RON97 lower by 6 sen.

The price of RON95 will fall to RM1.38 per litre while RON97 will be priced at RM1.68 per litre.

The price of diesel will fall 7 sen to RM1.68 per litre.

The new fuel prices will take effect from midnight (March 28) today until next week’s price revision on April 3.