GPS state leaders laud RM250 bln Economic Stimulus Package, hope for swift disbursement

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state leaders have lauded the RM250 billion Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) announced Friday by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, describing it as people-centric and comprehensive.

Federal Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said that the stimulus package, aimed at helping Malaysians weather the economic downturn aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, was the most comprehensive budgeting of any economic rescue plan devised.

“It covers almost every sector and every aspect of people affairs. It requires a deep compassionate mind and brave leadership in this time of hardship to come up with such a package, and justifies the theme of the plan as ‘Prihatin’ (which means ‘Concern’ in English).

“There is a lot of money involved for the welfare of the nation to help businesses to survive and covers big, medium and small businesses, employers and employeesp; government servants and pensioners; small traders; farmers, fishermen and planters,” Wan Junaidi said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Meanwhile, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the disbursement needed to be expedited quickly as those worst-hit by the pandemic were the poor and those who had lost their daily income.

“What needs to be done now is to speed up the disbursement. It (the stimulus package) covers not only the B40 but also the M40 and this is good because everybody is covered. However, the worst-hit (by the pandemic) are the poor, low-income and those who lost their daily income because they cannot work, thus they need more help,” Fatimah, who is also Dalat assemblywoman, said.

She pointed out that since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Mar 18, people nationwide were now feeling the pinch.

“There is much anxiety and worry on how to feed the family especially for those adversely affected. The situation is as such: no income, no food.

“However, with the monetary assistance announced and the assistance from the state government through the Sarawak Ku Sayang package, Sarawakians can breathe a sigh of relief,” Fatimah said.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau was also of the same mind with Fatimah, saying that the financial assistance should be expedited without any delay.

“The announcement has been made, so now we need the speedy delivery,” Dennis said, adding that the stimulus package, on top of the state government’s assistance, would help ease the people’s burden.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) and Semop assemblyman Abdullah Saidol expressed his hopes that corporate bodies would continue to do their part in giving financial donations to the needy despite the stimulus package.

“I hope that more corporations can come forward to show their kindness and that the mechanism of distributing such assistance will be effectively managed and expedited. While the government, be it federal or state, are doing their part, the people must also give their full cooperation and abide with the commands and instructions by the relevant authorities,” Abdullah said.