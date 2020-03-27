Head of State, wife donate packed food and mineral water to 750 police personnel as token of appreciation

KUCHING: Head of State Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib have donated packed food and mineral water to 750 personnel at the state police headquarters here in aid of their efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).

They expressed their gratitude to the sacrifices and commitment of the frontline personnel in Sarawak in discharging their duties during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said a press statement today.

The handover ceremony, which took place this morning, was led by Taib’s senior private secretary Datu Mustapa Han morning.

On hand to receive the donation was state police headquarters Public Service Department head Supt Ismail Mahmood.

Mustapa said the donation served as a token of appreciation for the frontliners who are helping Sarawak combat Covid-19.

Among those present were senior officials of Astana here.