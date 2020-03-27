LBU donates RM1 mln to state disaster relief fund

KUCHING: Construction entity Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU) has donated RM1 million to the state disaster relief fund to help the state in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, received the donation from LBU managing director Mohamad Zaidee Abang Hipni yesterday.

LBU said in a statement the money will go towards purchasing more medical supplies, including PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test kits used for Covid-19.

“So many people are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. As part of our corporate responsibility, we are contributing RM1 million to the state government’s disaster relief fund to channel assistance to help the community cope with the current challenging situation,” Mohamad Zaidee said in the statement.

He said more corporate entities would hopefully come forward to lend a helping hand during this time.

LBU is the former Project Delivery Partner to the government for the development of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak.

Among those present were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian; Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin; and Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Ukas Abdullah Saidol.