Miri farmers band together to provide vegetables, fruits to the needy

MIRI: After farmer Mak Ah Kit donated over 200 kilogrammes (kg) of vegetables to the needy here yesterday, four other farmers have come forward to join him by providing their own vegetables and fruits to be given away for free.

The participating farmers are from Champion Farm, Yun Loi Farm, Top Harvest and a farm which requested for anonymity.

All farmers are also members of the Miri Division Planters Association and the produce will be distributed through the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Piasau, Senadin and Pujut branches.

The first batch from Mak Ah Kit was distributed in Piasau yesterday and today about 500kg worth of vegetables and fruits will be distributed in Senadin and Pujut.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said that the vegetables and fruits would be distributed to the needy and also thanked the farmers who came together to help the needy during this period of Movement Control Order (MCO), which is in its 10th day today.

“SUPP will be distributing them to the needy in Piasau, Senadin and Pujut with the help from the Miri Division Planters Association,” he said after receiving the produce from the farmers earlier this morning.

He added that he had been assured by the association that the prices of vegetables and fruits in the market would not be increased during this MCO period and that they would donate about 500kg of surplus produce to the needy and poor throughout the duration of the MCO.

“Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is affecting everyone and all of us must work together to win this battle.

“The Sarawak government is taking cues from China on how to overcome this pandemic. It is important for all of us to abide by the MCO and take extra precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infection,” Lee added.

Meanwhile, Miri Division Planters Association chairman Jong Tze Khiun said that Miri produces an average of 10 tonnes of vegetables and 10 tonnes of fruits a day.

“We produce about 20 to 30 tonnes of vegetables and fruits a day and we normally supply them to markets and even schools. We also supply about five to six tonnes of produce to the Bintulu market.

“However many vendors are not trading during this MCO and this is affecting about 30 to 40 per cent of our sales. Because of this, some of our members donate their produce to old folks’ homes, orphanages as well as poor families,” Jong said.

In view of this, he called upon other farmers who have surplus to come forward and join them by donating their produce to those in need.

Also present to receive the produce were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.