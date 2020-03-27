MMA supports extension of MCO to stop Covid-19

KUCHING: The extension of the movement control order (MCO) to April 14 is a necessary move to stop the further spread of Covid-19, said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran pointed out Covid-19 cases had been in triple digits daily and advised the public to fully comply with the MCO.

He advised the community to remain calm, take steps to look after their health by eating well, staying fit, having proper rest, and being discipline about personal hygiene as they adhered to the MCO.

“Hands should be frequently washed to protect against infection and keep a distance of at least one metre from anyone who is coughing or sneezing,” he said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Dr Ganabaskaran reminded the public of the need to observe the Ministry of Health’s guidelines available on www.infosihat.govt.my and stay well informed of the situation through verified news and information from credible and reliable sources.

“Older persons should also be helped by younger family members in buying groceries, food items, and picking up medicines,” he stressed.

He said MMA hoped that during this time, the government would take effective measures to address the issues in income loss and debts that people might be facing due to the MCO.

He urged those who could afford to help the less fortunate to give donations or send food to those in need, especially the B40 group, orphanages, and senior citizens in care homes needing support.

“MMA also wishes to thank PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police), the Armed Forces, and Rela for their sacrifices and service in carrying out their duties, protecting the rakyat, and for keeping our towns and neighbourhoods safe during this difficult time,” added Dr Ganabaskaran.