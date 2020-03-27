Museums throughout S’wak to remain closed until MCO ends

KUCHING: All museums under the Sarawak Museum Department remain temporarily closed until the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends on April 14.

A press statement by the department today said such temporary closure was in line with ensuring public health so as to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).

“The museums that will be temporarily closed are Natural History Museum, Kuching; Sarawak Islamic Museum, Kuching; Chinese History Museum, Kuching; Sarawak Textile Museum, Kuching; Sri Aman Heritage Museum (Fort Alice) and Limbang Museum,” pointed out the statement.

The department called for cooperation from all in the current fight against Covid-19.