Only Gaya islanders providing essentials allowed to enter KK

KOTA KINABALU: Villagers from Pulau Gaya who have no business to be in the state capital were ordered to turn back to the island.

Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah said those from Pulau Gaya who have no business in Kota Kinabalu had been barred from entering the city centre following the imposition of Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Only those involved in essential goods and services are allowed to enter (Kota Kinabalu) but they have to leave the state capital by 7pm,” he said.

Mohd Rosli said MMEA and the Marine Operations Force (MOF) would be manning all jetties to ensure no unwanted boats and individuals would enter the city centre during the MCO period.