Police, army will be stricter tomorrow onward as MCO enters phase 2

KUCHING: Starting tomorrow, police and military will be more strict in ensuring the fullest compliance of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Although the compliance rate among Sarawakians is at an estimated 95 per cent, Uggah who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the government needed more people to abide by the order.

“This is for the benefit of all. We want to stop all possible conduits that will allow Covid-19 to spread,” he said at a press conference today.

Yesterday (March 26), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said in Putrajaya that stricter regulations will be enforced during the second phase of the MCO to ensure measures taken to break the Covid-19 chain of infection achieves the desired goals.

Ismail was quoted as saying that the National Security Council has been asked to draft a new standard operating procedure for phase two of the MCO, where the rules and regulations are tighter and more stringent than what is in place now.

Uggah also said at the press conference that a great majority in Sarawak are now realising the need and importance of this requirement and he thanked them for their compliance.

“Just for the record, the police had in the past two days arrested 66 people for breaching the MCO in the state. So please continue to stay home not just because this is the regulation but for the greater good of everyone,” he said.

He explained that the police had been tasked to look into the public security aspects of the MCO, while the General Operations Force, Malaysian Armed Forces, and Immigration will monitor the border security.

Local authorities will monitor food and business outlets, while those in Rela will monitor security in public housing areas and the Civil Defence Force will monitor the operations of factories.

He added that marine police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency will patrol the state’s seas and coastlines.

Elected representatives have also been appointed to lead the divisional-level Disaster Management Committees.

Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian will head the committee for Kuching City Proper, Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi – Kuching, Dr Hazland Abang Hipn – Kuching coastal areas, Samarahan and Lundu; Datuk Dr Jerip Susil – Serian and Bau; Gerald Rentap Jabu – Betong; Datuk Francis Harden Hollis – Sri Aman; Datu Len Talif Saleh – Sarikei; Dr Annuar Rapa’ee – Sibu; Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah – Mukah; Jefferson Jamit and Wilson Nyambong – Kapit; Dato Sri Stephen Rundi Utom – Bintulu, Datuk Lee Kim Shin and Dr Nuing Jeluing – Miri; and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail – Limbang.

He said the tasks of the committee chairmen included assisting respective Residents and District Officers in coordinating various activities at ground level, and to look into matters such as the possible need for more quarantine centres, problems faced by hospitals and frontliners.

On a related matter, he said the state border with Brunei will only be open from 6am to 6pm effective tomorrow (March 28), as opposed to 6am to 8pm at present.

“This is based on the new opening hours which have been conveyed to the state Immigration Department by its Brunei counterpart,” he said.