Quarantine for all returning to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has ordered all students and other members of the public returning to Sabah from foreign countries to be placed in the nearest quarantine centres for a period of 14 days.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong explained this applies to those arriving in the state within the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Meanwhile, all those returning to Sabah from other states will be issued with a Stay Home Notice for which they will be quarantined at their respective homes for 14 days,” said Safar in a statement yesterday.

He said the decision was made during the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre meeting on Thursday.