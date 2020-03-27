Restaurants association seeks help with possible zero-income crisis

KUCHING: The Sarawak Restaurants Association (SRA) is calling for assistance from the government in the event of a zero-income crisis.

Chairman Stanley Hu said a zero-income situation is very possible following Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s extension of the movement control order (MCO) to April 14.

“It is a very worrying situation for association members. Perhaps (the government) can suggest a minimum salary scale (for us) to follow,” he told The Borneo Post on Wednesday.

Hu also called on the government to formulate stimulus packages for the economy.

“We also would like to suggest that there be a 50 per cent reduction in electricity (tariff), reduction of loan interest and repayment in six-month instalments, temporary cancellation of the sales and services tax for a year, and also exemptions of other taxes for this year,” he said.

Hu also urged landlords to reduce rental for six months in view of the current situation where most restaurants are operating minimally for takeaways and delivery orders only.

SRA has over 100 members throughout Sarawak.