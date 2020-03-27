RM500 for patients, family members

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has taken yet another step to ease the burden of Sabahans who are affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19).

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong announced that the State Government, through the Sabah Covid-19 Command Center, had decided to provide RM500 one-off cash assistance to all Covid-19 patients and their family members here.

“Payments will be made once the bank account numbers of the patients or their respective family members have been obtained by the State Health Department,” said Safar in a statement yesterday.

Since Wednesday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had announced a total of 15 measures under its “Sabah Covid-19 Assistance Package” worth RM670 million to help reduce the burden and difficulties faced by the community due to Covid-19.

Safar revealed that the State Government had started distributing the food aid for the low-income groups in Sabah (which is among the 15 measures) on March 25.

Shafie had previously announced that a total of RM18 million would be allocated for the said food aid, Safar said.

The other special packages announced by Shafie, namely the RM500 one-off allowance for the poor/hardcore poor householders and the RM300 one-off allowance for the B40 groups had begun its distribution process since Thursday.