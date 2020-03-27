Sandakan Covid-19 patient first to recover in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A coronavirus (Covid-19) patient in Sandakan becomes the first individual in the state to recover from the virus.

The Ministry of Health stated that the said patient recovered yesterday.

It was also reported that Sabah had recorded two new positive cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 172.

On Wednesday, no new case was detected in the state.

However, as mentioned by State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, this was due to the lack of virus reagents in the Kota Kinabalu Health Laboratory and as a result, the said lab could not conduct testing.

Fortunately, the Osimal Foundation, a charitable body, had secured a very limited supply of the reagents for the Sabah Health Department to continue its Covid-19 testing.

Sabah is currently the state with the fourth highest number of positive cases, behind Selangor (510), Kuala Lumpur (321) and Johor (239).