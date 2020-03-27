See welcomes Economic Stimulus Package but questions lack of support for private sector

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has welcomed the Economic Stimulus Package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday, with a whopping RM250 billion which is almost equal to the year’s budget.

However, See expressed his disappointment that the federal government had still failed to devise a job-support scheme to fund the private sector salaries and wages to assist employers to sustain the salaries and wages of their employees to make sure that the workers stay employed, in a concerted effort to mitigate the economic downturn, protect the private sector entrepreneurs, enterprises and workers by safeguarding employments and protecting the people’s livelihood.

“I am humbled at the magnanimity of all Sarawakians who seemingly at the throw of a switch find themselves in uncharted waters of a Movement Control Order (MCO) and taking the huge disruptions to their daily lives in stride.

“There is a general acceptance that the ‘social distancing’ , ‘restricted movement order’, ‘self quarantine’ are necessary inconveniences if we are to confront and defeat this pandemic together as a society,” he said in a press statement today.

See said he was thankful to both the federal and state government for the various special packages which were rolled out to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the frontliners and essential service providers were putting forward their level best through the efforts of the Health Ministry and the State Disaster Management Committee.

“However, there is much anxiety as to the economic uncertainties for each and every one of us. The impact of the initial two weeks’ MCO would readily be absorbed through the tenacity of courageous Sarawakians. But with its extension of another two weeks, the elephant in the room is ‘What happens to our economy after this?’.

“We have now gone beyond the traditional dichotomy of the conflicting interests of the employee and the employer. We are confronted with the situation where everyone loses through no fault of our own. In the end the country loses as economic doldrums beckon in the not too far future and we lose what we have achieved so far.”

In its premise, See said there was an urgent need for a bold and impactful package to mitigate the economic downturn, protect the entrepreneurs, enterprises and workers by safeguarding employments and protecting the people’s livelihood.

“The federal and the Sarawak government must now devise a job-support scheme which is a government-private sector salaries and wages co-funding support to assist the employers to sustain the salaries and wages of their employees to make sure that our workers stay employed. The job-support scheme must also cover the self-employed citizens, the daily paid workers and the unemployed citizens.

“This scenario is being duplicated at every level, and in every country that the pandemic has spread to, economic stimulus packages of every shape and size are being rolled out as governments are trying to minimise the impact on businesses and citizens alike. The situation represents a steep learning curve for everyone, and the federal and Sarawak government have to carefully but quickly discern and decide what is best for us in Sarawak.

“In this context, I have found the Singapore model for tackling the coming economic challenges, their proposals are well thought out and most relevant to us as Malaysians and Sarawakians, given our commonality of culture, people and history,” he said.

See said the “Our Resilience Budget”, tabled by the Singaporean government, which is a supplementary budget of S$48 billion, in response to the economic challenges of Covid 19, deserved to be emulated by Malaysia and Sarawak.

“Amongst the measures to be implemented are depending on the effect of the pandemic on the particular sectors, the Singaporean government will help employers to pay 25 per cent to 75 per cent of their workers’ wages; unemployed workers will get S$800 per month for three months and self employed citizens will receive S$1000 for nine months.

“Besides proposing that we adopt the same above measures in Malaysia, we should also pay for the next three months, a monthly allowance of minimum of RM1,500 to each daily paid worker in Sarawak.

“Applying the above measures will definitely alleviate the pressure of both employers and employees alike, and sustain the viability of businesses and small enterprises in the various sectors. It will assist them to persevere through the current difficult period and emerge intact to further serve society in the future.

“I am sure the unsung heroes of our local economy, such as the coffee shops, firms of various professions, the hair dressers, the tailors, the freelance tourist guide, food hawkers are worthy of support and recognition at this difficult time.”

See said Sarawakians were fortuitous that the financial administration in the state to date has been prudent and Sarawak is the only state in the federation that has significant financial reserves.

“Sarawak due to this careful financial management now has the capacity to garner a strong economic response to this unprecedented threat to our society.”

He, therefore, respectfully urged the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and Sarawak state cabinet to use the state’s financial strength and strongly consider to adopt the concept of the Singapore’s Resilience Budget, suitably tailored from the state’s perspective for immediate tabling in the State Legislative Assembly, to chip in the state’s effort to mitigate the economic downturn, protect the local entrepreneurs, enterprises and workers by safeguarding employments and protecting the people’s livelihood.