State Transport Ministry assists with release of 300,000 pieces of face masks, alcohol wipes stuck in KL

KUCHING: A consignment of 50 cartons consisting of 150,000 face masks and 150,000 alcohol wipes which were stuck at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) cargo terminal for over a week now has been released by the State Transport Ministry, pharmaceutical and clinic chain company Public Medicare Group Sdn Bhd (PMG) said.

The company expressed its gratitude for the release of the essential items during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period that was put in place to control the spread of Covid-19, after they were held at the terminal due to the cancellation of flights between Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak during the MCO period.

The items will be distributed to pharmaceutical stores here in Kuching as well as Sarikei, Sibu and Miri, PMG said in a press statement yesterday.

Priority will be given to front liners providing services to the public during the MCO period, such as the banking sector, retailers and gas station operators, among others, PMG added.

“Public Medicare Group Sdn Bhd wrote a letter to minister YB Datuk Lee Kim Shin and also called him to seek for his assistance. YB Datuk responded immediately and contacted the CEO of MASKargo to assist to give priority for the delivery of above mentioned parcels to Sarawak,” the statement read.

“With Datuk Lee’s kind assistance, the cargo was flown in on the first available flight to Kuching.

“PMG would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to YB Datuk Lee Kim Shin for his effort and immediate action to assist us in this matter.”