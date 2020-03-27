‘This government cares for you’, PM urges M’sians to bear with him in tackling crisis

KUCHING: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today that the country is “at war with invisible forces” and has appealed to Malaysians to stand by the Federal government although it might not be the government they had voted for.

He said towards the end of his announcement on the Prihatin economic stimulus package, that the current situation facing the country, particularly with the Covid-19 outbreak, was unprecedented.

“…this government may not be the government that you voted for but I want all of you to know that this government cares for you. I accepted the fact that I came in as your prime minister not at the best moment. I face political, economic and health crisis all at the same time,” said Muhyiddin.

“And this unprecedented situation of course requires unprecedented measures. So my dear brothers and sisters, and the children of this beloved country, whether you are a Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Iban, Kadazan, Dusun, Orang Asal please bear with me and of course my friends in the cabinet and the government.

“We are not perfect but we are doing the best we can to pull through this crisis together as one nation and god willing we will come out stronger when this crisis ends and the dust settles. Insyallah.”

Muhyiddin had unveiled a RM250 billion package to help Malaysians weather the economic downturn which has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among others, it comprises RM128 billion for the people’s welfare, RM100 billion for businesses especially small and medium enterprises, and RM2 billion to strengthen the economy.

“No one will be left behind,” he stressed.

Muhyiddin was appointed prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on March 1 after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government which swept to power in the 2018 general election.