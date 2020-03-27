With army’s help MCO compliance 95 pct

MIRI: The deployment of the army to assist the police in enforcing the movement control order (MCO) from Sunday has resulted in about 95 per cent of people here complying.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said as of yesterday, six roadblocks were conducted in the division by the police, army, Rela personnel, and the local authorities.

Roadblocks were mounted at Pujut 4 Roundabout, Jalan Luak, Miri-Bintulu roundabout near Telang Usan Hotel, Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli, Bekenu, and Niah.

“I can say the MCO compliance here is 95 per cent. There is also a gradual drop in the number of vehicles on the road every day.

“They are only out for important matters and for work armed with letters of authorisation from their employers to travel during the MCO,” he said yesterday.

Lim advised the public to adhere to the MCO by staying at home.