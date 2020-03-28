11 men including nine foreigners detained for jogging – Mazlan

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven men were detained around Jalan Mont Kiara and Jalan Desa Kiara, here, for jogging and disobeying police instructions on the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said through police patrol and enforcement in the area, two Malaysians, four Japanese, two South Koreans, an Indian national, an American and a British national were arrested for violating the order.

“The detainees did not heed the warnings and advice given by the police and gave outrageous excuses to avoid arrest,” he said in a statement.

“Statements from those detained have been recorded under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code and they were released on police bail upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

Mazlan said the investigation papers would be referred to the Deputy Prosecutor’s Office for further action, while the cases are being investigated under Regulation 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020 and Section 186 of the Penal Code. – Bernama