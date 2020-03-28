200 families from Api-Api given essentials

KOTA KINABALU: About 200 families from the Api Api Constituency each received 10-kg bags of rice, cooking oil and other foodstuffs from Api Api assemblywoman, Datuk Christina Liew at the Sabah Parks Jetty here

as the distribution centre yesterday afternoon.

Imam Mohd Sairi Kassim of Kg Lok Urai, Pulau Gaya received the items on behalf of his village while Ranu Buisay and Fregly Jobi represented Kg Sabang, Kg Numbak, and Kg Bukit Bendera respectively.

“The Government is aware of the predicament faced by the people due to restricted movement outside the home for now. I will be visiting other residential areas where people are in need of help. Volunteer workers

will assist in door to door delivery in the next few days,” said Liew who is also a Deputy Chief Minister.

On hand to assist with the distribution were Api Api Community Development Leader Grace Lee, Pemaju Mukim Zaini Simin, Tunku Abdul Rahman Park Manager Jufri Hj Nasri and volunteers.

Also present were Kg Lok Urai village chief Eddy Kinsuih, Liew’s Public Relations secretary Josephine Chin and confidential secretary Helen Muhammari.

Liew said families of 53 frontliners from the Sabah Parks would also receive their share of foodstuffs and other necessities.

Speaking to reporters, she said the provisions were a contribution by the Sabah Government in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which had been extended to April 14.

“Today’s distribution is not a one-off thing. We will consider additional food supply if necessary, depending on the Covid-19 situation in the next two weeks.”

She urged the people to comply with the MCO while reminding them that only one family member should go out to buy the basic necessities when the need arose.