48 arrested in S’wak for flouting MCO

KUCHING: A total of 48 individuals, comprising 45 men and three women, have been arrested for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am on March 27 to 8am today (March 28).

The highest number of arrests was made in Sibu with 12 individuals, followed by Miri (11), Kuching (10), Padawan (5), Bintulu (4), Matu Daro (4) and Sarikei (2), according to Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“43 of the suspects were later released on police bail after their statements were recorded,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He added that five of the individuals arrested in Padawan would be remanded after they acted aggressively towards the police.

All the individuals were arrested when they failed to justify their reasons for being in a public place during the MCO period.

As of today, a total of 110 individuals have been arrested by the police since March 25 for flouting the MCO.

The arrests were made under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

Meanwhile, a husband and wife who recently rammed into a police roadblock in Batu Niah, Miri are expected to be charged in court next week.