Brunei records first Covid-19 death

MIRI: Brunei recorded its first Covid-19 fatality today involving a 64-year-old local man.

In a press statement today, its Ministry of Health stated that the deceased was the 25th Covid-19 positive case in the country.

“The deceased succumbed to the disease at the National Isolation Centre on Friday (March 27) at 8.20pm.

“The deceased had been receiving treatment at the centre since he was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 after returning from Kuala Lumpur and Cambodia on March 4,” it said.

The ministry added that the deceased began to develop symptoms on March 8 and had been in the Intensive Care Unit at the centre since March 16.

As of March 27, the sultanate recorded a total of 115 cases of Covid-19.