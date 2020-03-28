Covid-19: 159 new cases, another death – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 159 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the country as of noon today, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,320 cases and 27 deaths.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there was one fatality reported today, involving case 2,162, a 61-year-old Malaysian.

“He had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. He was admitted to the Tangkak hospital on March 24, and then transferred to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital in Muar the next day, and died on March 28 at 10.50 am,” he said at the Covid-19 daily briefing media conference here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 61 patients have recovered and allowed to return home, bringing the total number of full recovery and discharged cases to 320.

To date, there are 73 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units, with 54 of them requiring respiratory equipment aid.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham once again stressed that Malaysians who return from abroad would be required to undergo a medical examination and a 14-day self-quarantine.

This, he said, was because a number of Covid-19 cases of late were linked to Malaysians who had just returned home from overseas.

“The MOH views the issue of compliance very seriously. Every level in society must play their part responsibly and compliance is critical in preventing widespread infection,” he added.

Meanwhile, to enable the public to send Covid-19 related monetary contributions to the ministry, Dr Noor Hisham said they can do so by via channelling them via RHB Bank account number: 2-66016-0002347-5 under ‘Sumbangan Perubatan KKM’.

For contributions in the form of goods or medical equipment, the public can call 03-8883 3111 (Monday-Friday, 8 am to 5 pm) or email [email protected], he said.

“The MOH is appreciative of Malaysians’ concern and for their generosity in helping us fight the Covid-19 pandemic the best that we can,” he said.

He said contributions received so far were not limited to money, but also medical and laboratory items, disposables and other medical necessities to be used in all MOH facilities,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also hoped that the public will continue to comply with the government’s directives by staying home, practise social distancing and wash their hands frequently with soap and water. – Bernama