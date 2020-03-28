Covid-19: 8 new positive cases recorded in Sarawak, total stands at 118

KUCHING: A total of eight new positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases were recorded in the state as of 12pm today, where Kuching recorded the highest at five cases.

This is followed by one in Kota Samarahan, one in Serian and one in Betong, said the Sarawak Health Department in a statement today.

This brings the total of positive cases in Sarawak to 118 (as of 12pm today), while the death toll remains at five.

The department also said that it recorded 94 new Patient Under Investigation (PUI) Covid-19 cases as of 12pm today,

On the PUI breakdown according to divisions and districts, the department stated that 26 are from Kuching, 25 from Sarikei, 17 from Miri, 10 from Bintulu, eight from Meradong, two each from Bau, Serian and Sri Aman and one each from Dalat and Sibu.

Out of the 94 new cases, 33 cases were recorded at the Sarikei Hospital, 30 in Sarawak General Hospital, 17 in Miri Hospital, 10 in Bintulu Hospital, two in Sri Aman Hospital, one in Mukah Hospital and one in Sibu Hospital.

The department noted that since January 11 until March 26, the cumulative figure for Covid-19 PUI cases stands at 1,077 cases where 1,031 are Malaysians, 25 are Chinese nationals, 13 Indonesians, two Vietnamese, two Pakistanis, one Thai, one Canadian, one Australian and one Japanese.

898 of those 1,077 cases were tested negative while 118 tested positive and the remaining 61 cases are still pending test results.