Covid-19 PUI found dead in Serdang Hospital toilet

PUTRAJAYA: A patient under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 was found dead in the toilet of a Serdang Hospital ward yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the body of the 62-year-old male patient was found at 7.40 pm.

“The patient was admitted to the hospital last Thursday and his death was reported to the police at the hospital’s police booth by a nurse.

“The body will be handled by Serdang Hospital and the police have recorded statements from the complainant, hospital nurses, other witnesses and the patient’s next-of-kin,” he said in a statement today.

He said police personnel on duty were also provided personal protective equipment (PPE) to take pictures of the scene, although from a distance. — BERNAMA