DAP Sarawak donates five IV infusion pumps to SGH

KUCHING: DAP Sarawak has raised some funds to purchase five IV infusion pumps for Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Its assistant secretary Dr Kelvin Yii said the IV infusion pumps, which cost more than RM20,000 were donated to the hospital to assist medical personnel in running their daily operations, particularly those who are dealing with the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“These IV infusion pumps are very important for patients who need to have fluids or medication administered intravenously.

“The hospital is in urgent need of more of these pumps because patients cannot share such equipment with others,” said the Bandar Kuching MP in a statement received Thursday.

The IV infusion pumps were handed over to SGH by former Stampin MP Julian Tan, on Thursday.

Dr Yii said DAP Sarawak is actively sourcing for other medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and others.

“We expect more supplies from Peninsular Malaysia to arrive from tomorrow (Saturday).”

He also said the party has been in touch with another group on 3D printing face visors which would be donated to SGH for all its front liners.

“I am really touched by the generosity of donors from all walks of life who have stepped up. There were even children who spoke to me over the phone and told me that they want to donate RM10 for this cause.

“No amount is too little and I am so happy to see the heart of our people during this time. We all have a part to play to fight this war together,” he said.