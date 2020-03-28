Fadillah: Prihatin shows that government cares for the people

KUCHING: The Prihatin Rakyat (Prihatin) Economic Stimulus Package that was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shows that the government is sympathetic with the people’s plight and suffering by putting their interests first in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that the announcement made on Friday was “very bold” in fighting against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 outbreak.

“This is proven by the large sum of RM128 billion allocated to protect the welfare of the people, as well as RM100 billion to support businesses including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and RM2 billion to strengthen the country’s economy, while RM20 billion has been announced in a previous package,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Fadillah, who is also a Senior Minister, said the stimulus package unveiled would help every sector of the community, including those in the interiors of Sarawak and Sabah.

“This package not only assists the low-income group or B40, but also the M40 group through the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional worth RM10 billion,” he said.

He said the RM500 assistance for more than 1.5 million Grade 56 civil servants and contract workers, and the Wage Subsidy Programme to help employers retain staff, will ensure no layoffs and no pay cuts.

Students from institutions of higher learning who were affected by Covid-19 were also included in the assistance, he added.

Fadillah also thanked the Prime Minister for including small projects to improve roads, upgrade dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak, and clean houses of worship and police stations with RM2 billion in funds.

“It is hoped that the project allocation will benefit contractors from G1 to G4 as well as suppliers and service providers, thereby increasing cash flow in the market,” he said.

“What is more important at the moment is for everyone to come together and be united in the fight against Covid-19. By staying home, going out only when necessary, practise social distancing, it can break the Covid-19 infection chain the the country,” he stated.