Find solution to clear bottleneck issues in clearing goods

MANCHESTER: Port operators, freight forwarders and hauliers are in a fix during this crucial time, especially when there is a mismatch of information and lack of a coordinated solution in the clearance of essential goods nationwide.

The Association of Malaysian Hauliers (AMH) president Nazari Akhbar said the association is trying its best to transfer essential goods promptly and immediately as instructed by the government.

“We are preparing ourselves to comply with the guidelines and ensure that everything is delivered, however, we have reduced our staffs by 50 per cent when the government first announce Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 as a preventive measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, hence, I think we need more time,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

Nazari also raised his concern over the safety of drivers as there is an inadequate supply of masks and other protective equipment for them.

“We hope that priority is also given to the drivers as key workers to get the protection,” he added.

Asked on the volume of goods transported during MCO, he emphasised that the volume has dropped by 70 per cent, especially since hauliers are only allowed to move products approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

To date, AMH has 150 members which account for 70 per cent of the industry’s capacity.

Federation of Malaysian Freight Forwarders (FMFF) president Chua Seng Wah, however, has given an assurance that its members would be able to mobilise their resources and make the necessary preparations to clear the non-essential goods during this three-day period.

“The government had listened to our grouses and now give some temporary solution to reduce the burden of a shortage of raw material, cost of storage detention and demurrage at the port for the importer and traders as well as ease the port from congestion. The port will monitor the situation after this operation next week to ensure our ports will not be congested,” he said.

Chua added that permissions were granted for full container load or less than container load (sharing container), however, at the same time, he urged the government to coordinate the instruction as manufacturers of non-essential require approval from Miti to operate.

FMFF represents more than 1300 company members nationwide.

Earlier, minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said warehouses located in Port Klang, Port of Penang, and Johor Port in Pasir Gudang have reached nearly 100 per cent of their capacities and the goods must be moved out and delivered to their final destinations as soon as possible.

“The ports will develop and implement action plans to alleviate the congestion of goods in their respective warehouses within the port areas by expediting the movement of goods,” he added in a statement.

In a separate statement, Miti said companies producing essential goods, manufacturers and logistic arm of manufacturers that have received Miti’s approval are allowed to operate throughout the two-week extension, until April 14, 2020.

“For manufacturers that have been given the green light to operate, but are using private or individual logistics or transport services providers, they are advised to seek the approval of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs,” it said.

Miti also stressed that it will not accept any more application from companies after the last date of submission set, which was on March 24, 2020.

Separately, Port Klang, Penang Port and Pasir Gudang Port will be given a special exemption to clear imports of non-essential goods out of the ports to warehouses including to factories outside the port area.

Port Klang Authority in its statement said storage charges and removal charge for containers and cargoes of non-essential items stored at the ports beginning March 16 until March 29 would be given a special exemption by the terminal operators.

Meanwhile, Westports Holdings Bhd group managing director Datuk Ruben Emir Gnanalingam when contacted said, the port operator views market condition this year to be more challenging as compared with last year due to additional global economic headwinds.

“Bank Negara Malaysia had revised the Overnight Policy Rate by 25 basis points to 2.50 per cent, the lower interest rate would ease financing cost marginally and could stimulate some demand.

However, if the practices of avoiding crowded places and remote-home-office become widespread, the reduced consumption could probably outweigh the slightly positive impact from the lower interest rate,” he added.

For Westports, Ruben said that the company’s terminal expansion plan was aimed at catering the medium to longer-term growth and container handling capacity of Westports and Port Klang overall.

“Hence, concerns arising from the coronavirus does not affect such longer-term planning,” he added. — Bernama