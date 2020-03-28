Govt needs to do more than offer loans to SMEs, says PSB

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) called on the Malaysian government to do much more than to offer loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as that alone will not ensure the survival of the businesses.

“SMEs need immediate direct subsidy of salary payment, rental and utilities expenses and not to be offered loans.

“Do not wait for the SMEs to collapse and the ranks of the unemployed to swell to millions because, by then, it will be too late to turn the economy around,” it cautioned in a statement Saturday.

PSB regrets that the Economic Stimulus Package announced by the prime minister Friday does not provide real assistance to SMEs, which PSB had previously appealed for.

It noted that only subsidy of salary paid to employees amounts only to a maximum of RM600 a month for those earning up to RM4,000 a month but the employer must prove that their business revenue has fallen at least 50 per cent since January 2020.

“By the time the businesses show the level of business decline, it will only be reflected in April accounts so there is no effective subsidy now.

“The subsidy is so low that the SME might be better off to retrench the workers than to keep them and pay the bulk of the salary for employees who are having an enforced leave due to the Movement Control Order (MCO). Employers are also forbidden to set off this leave period against the employees’ leave entitlement,” the statement said.

In short, private businesses carry the entire burden of the business stoppage from the MCO with almost no help at all from the government other than an offer to provide more loans, PSB lamented.

“In this period of crisis where income of SMEs has fallen to zero or near zero for most businesses, which business owner wants to take on more loans to pay salary and rental when there is no revenue?

“Do not forget that any loan taken will have to be repaid down the road with interest and there is no way of knowing if and when business can resume. When it does resume, there is no way to tell if the business can survive the ensuing recession,” PSB said further.

It pointed out that throughout the world, economists are forecasting a global recession which they have even compared to the Great Depression of the 1920s, noting further that if there is a massive economic recession in Malaysia, the businesses that take on more loans may be crushed by the weight of those liabilities.

“Is it not better for the businesses to cut their losses by closing down?

“In short, offering loans to SMEs is not the answer to the problem,” it stressed.

PSB cited the Statistics Department when it pointed out that 98.5 per cent of business establishments in Malaysia are SMEs, and they cut across all sizes and sectors. SMEs also hire 65 per cent of the country’s workforce and contribute.

“This implies that if SMEs, now suffering from immeasurable losses, were to go down, many would also lose their jobs.

“Looking at the statistics, it is obvious that the Malaysian economy depends on the SMEs and their collapse will place the livelihood of millions of Malaysians in jeopardy,” it said.