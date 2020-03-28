Ismail Sabri: Stricter measures for MCO to be announced soon

KUCHING: The government will announce a more enhanced or stricter standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Movement Control Order (MCO) within the next couple of days, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur today that the details of the enhanced SOP for the MCO to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country still needs to be looked into in detail first before it is to be implemented.

“Maybe we will implement limited opening hours to premises of essential services, but I assure you that it is not a lockdown or curfew,” he said.

Ismail also advised the public not to believe unverified news which most of the time can be fake news.

He highlighted one particular fake news being spread on social media, saying that the enhanced MCO SOP would be a full lockdown, which is not true, he stressed.

“I wish to clarify that the fake news on the lockdown is fake. So long as the MCO is under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], it is not a lockdown.

“I will announce the new SOP of the MCO after a more in-depth study is done,” he said.

Ismail revealed that as of March 27, the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission have opened 116 investigation papers on fake news cases regarding Covid-19.

Meanwhile, he said although the compliance rate of Malaysians have improved to 97 per cent, reports from the police suggested that there were still many who did not comply with the MCO.

He pointed out in particular one mosque in a district in Kuala Lumpur where 116 people were arrested for attending Friday prayers despite the MCO directive that all religious activities are to be cancelled throughout the MCO period.

“We also found out that another five more mosques (in Kuala Lumpur) are still flouting the MCO. We hope after the arrests there will be no more violation to the MCO,” he said.

Ismail also pointed out the MCO also extends to within the gated community, like the case in Mont Kiara and Desa Kiara recently where 11 joggers were arrested for flouting the MCO.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, a total of 250, 244 vehicles have been checked by the police and armed forces at 1,046 MCO roadblocks nationwide.

This figure showed that there were still many vehicles on the road despite the MCO period being enforced, he added.

“Stricter actions will be taken to those disobeying the MCO,” said Ismail, pointing out that yesterday 320 arrests have been made to those violating the MCO.