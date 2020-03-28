Land and Survey Dept: 30 pct discount on land rent applicable this year

KUCHING: The Land and Survey Department has confirmed that any land rent payable for 2020 (this year) will get a 30 per cent discount, while any land premium due this year will be will be deferred to next year.

“For example, if the current land rent is RM1,000, the owner is only required to pay RM700 after the 30 per cent discount. If the land rent is due during the time of the Movement Control Order (MCO), surcharge raised will not be imposed,” said the department in a statement today.

The department issued the statement to clarify the announcement made by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Monday when unveiling the RM1.15 billion Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Package to help Sarawakians face the economic uncertainties made worse by the Covid-19 outbreak.

One of the measures outlined in the package was a 30 per cent discount for payments of land rents to all land tenants for 2020 that will benefit 52,403 commercials, industrial, residential, large scale plantations and other public facilities.

Abang Johari had also mentioned that another measure taken will be a one-off deferment payment for land premiums for 2020.

Regarding this, Land and Survey Department said this measure means that any instalment payment scheduled for 2020 will be deferred to next year.

“That means owners will only be required to pay the instalment premium in 2021.

“For example, if a title issued in 2019 has the following installments: 2019 1st instalment; 2020 second instalment; 2021 third instalment; 2022 fourth instalment; and 2023 fifth instalment. then the second installment payable in 2020 will be treated as the second payment in 2021,” it clarified.

Abang Johari, when unveiling the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Packag,e said it involved a direct expenditure by the state government amounting to RM974.75 million to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown and reduce the burden of Sarawakians.

This is further supplemented by deferment of loan repayment, waiver of payments and discount of basic services of RM179.79 million for the year 2020.