Malaysia chosen to test Remdesivir medicine to treat Covid-19 patients

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is among several countries selected by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to carry out the clinical trial on the use of the novel antiviral medicine, Remdesivir, on Covid-19 patients.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia was chosen for the trial because of the Health Ministry’s ability to conduct tests and its good medical system.

“It will be focused on the (patients at) Sungai Buloh Hospital and others handling Covid-19 cases, whereby the ministry will provide the novel antiviral medicine for the treatment of patients.

“The ministry will also monitor the side effects caused by, and effectiveness of, the medicine,” he told a press conference today.

Dr Noor Hisham said further details like the trial period and others with regard to the effectiveness of Remdesivir would be discussed with WHO later today.

“Tonight we will hold discussions and if we can get a hold of the medicine we will immediately start the clinical trial,” he said.

In another development, he announced that the Health Ministry would work together with other government agencies like the Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Armed Fores and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission to use the latest technology and methods to track down targeted Covid-19 high-risk groups and test them.

“If they are tested positive, we will remove them from the community and treat them in hospitals. If negative, we will recommend that they are quarantined at home for 14 days.

“If those infected are asymptomatic at the initial stage and mildly symptomatic in the second, then their ability to recover is higher compared to those who are already at the fourth or fifth stages, where they have shortness of breath and need respiratory assistance,” he said. – Bernama