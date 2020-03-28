Man found dead in ditch at recreational centre near Wisma Bapa

KUCHING: A man was found dead in a ditch at the Wisma Bapa recreational centre by a member of the public around 10.40pm last night.

Kuching district police deputy chief Supt Merbin Lisa who confirmed the incident said it was believed that the deceased had died about two days ago, based on the condition of the body and level of decay.

“We appeal to anyone whose family member has failed to return home recently to go to the Gita police station immediately,” Merbin said when contacted today.

As the body was already decayed, the police could not ascertain the age of the deceased, who was found wearing a pair of jeans and was shirtless.

Initial investigation at the scene did not provide police with any evidence of foul play.

“We have classified the case as sudden death pending a post-mortem report,” Merbin said.

The body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue.