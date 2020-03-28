Man jailed, fined for defying MCO

SANDAKAN: A 39-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to one day in jail and RM6,000 in fines, in default, 10 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here for speeding in his bid to escape a Movement Control Order roadblock at Km 131, Sandakan-Lahad Datu road in Kinabatangan on Tuesday.

Mohd Salleh Majid pleaded guilty before Magistrate Suhaila Selag to a charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servant in discharging his public functions which carries a maximum punishment of two years in jail or with a maximum fine of RM10,000 or with both upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Sze Chuen prosecuted.

Kinabatangan District Police Chief, Superintendent Dzulbaharin Ismail said the accused was driving with his wife, two daughters and one son in the car, and they were heading to Semporna from Sandakan when he was stopped at a Covid-19 operation roadblock in Kinabatangan.

The accused said he wanted to return to his home in Semporna after visiting his family in Sandakan on March 17.

He was ordered by the police to return to Sandakan.

He turned his car and about 30 metres away from the roadblock took a U-turn, and then sped off through the roadblock.

Following the incident, Kinabatangan Headquarters Police Station control centre contacted Lahad Datu Headquarters Police Station control centre to stop the vehicle for not obeying instructions from police.

The suspect was detained by police from Lahad Datu Headquarters Police Station, Dzulbaharin said.

He said the investigation was carried out by Kinabatangan Headquarters Police Station Crime Investigation Department under Section 26 (2) of Police Act 1967/ Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 (Regulation).

“The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Chamber that has agreed to charge to suspect under Section 186 of the Penal Code by Deputy Public Prosecutor,” he said.

Dzulbaharin said he hoped the local community especially those in Kinabatangan would obey the Movement Control Order (MCO) to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“The police would not compromise in this matter and on anyone who disobey the MCO; stern action would be taken against anyone who does not obey the MCO,” he stressed.