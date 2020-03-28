MCO: Cops, army to conduct more stringent enforcement

KUCHING: The police and the armed forces will be more stringent in ensuring the fullest public compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak – beginning today, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Sarawak chairman, points out that although the compliance rate among Sarawakians stands at an estimated 95 per cent, the government needs more people to fully abide by the order.

“This is for the benefit of all. We want to stop all possible conduits that will allow Covid-19 to spread,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

On Thursday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had said in Putrajaya that stricter regulations would be enforced during the second phase of the MCO to ensure that measures taken to break the Covid-19 chain of infection would achieve the desired goals.

Ismail was quoted as saying that the National Security Council (MKN) had been asked to draft a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for Phase II of the MCO, where the rules and regulations would ‘be tighter and more stringent, than what is in place now’.

In this respect, Uggah said a great majority of people in Sarawak had begun to realise the need for and the importance of this requirement and for that, he thanked them for their compliance.

“Just for the record, the police had in the past two days arrested 66 people found to have breached the MCO in the state. So please continue to stay home, not just because this is the regulation but for the greater good of everyone,” he said.

On the MCO implementation on the ground, Uggah said the police had been tasked to look into the public security aspects, while the General Operations Force (GOF), the armed forces, and also those from the Immigration Department would monitor border security.

He also said the local authorities would look at all food and business outlets, while the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) would watch over the security in public housing areas, and the Civil Defence Force (APM) would monitor the operations of factories.

Moreover, the Marine Police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) would patrol the shores and coastlines of Sarawak, said the deputy chief minister.

In addition, Uggah also announced the appointment of some elected representatives to lead and beef up the division-level JPBNs in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

They comprise Batu Kawah assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who would head the committee for Kuching City Proper; Pantai Damai assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi for JPBN Kuching; Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni (JPBN for Kuching coastal areas, Samarahan and Lundu); Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil (JPBN for Serian and Bau); Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu (JPBN Betong); Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis (JPBN Sri Aman); Kuala Rajang assemblyman Datu Len Talif Saleh (JPBN Sarikei); Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapa’ee (JPBN Sibu); Dalat assemblywoman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah (JPBN Mukah); respective Bukit Goram and Pelagus assemblymen Jefferson Jamit Unyat and Wilson Nyambong Ijang (JPBN Kapit); Kemena assemblyman Dato Sri Stephen Rundi (JPBN Bintulu); Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin dan Senator Dr Nuing Jeluing (JPBN Miri); and Bukit Kota assemblyman Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail (JPBN Limbang).

Uggah said the tasks of the committee chairperson would include assisting the respective Residents and District Officers in coordinating various activities at ground level; looking into matters such as the possible need for more quarantine centres as well as the problems faced by hospitals and the frontliners; and also looking into the problems faced by the local people such as possibility of water shortage due to draught season, shortage of food supplies and other related issues.

“They are also to advise the rural folk on why the MCO is necessary, why social distancing is important, on keeping high personal hygiene standards, and on the need to minimise the number of crowd at any gathering like during a funeral at the longhouse,” he added.

On a related matter, Uggah said the Sarawak-Brunei border would only be open from 6am to 6pm, effective today (March 28).

As at yesterday, the operating hours were 6am to 8pm.

“This is based on the new opening hours that have been conveyed to the state Immigration Department by its Brunei counterpart,” he said.