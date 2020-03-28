MMEA patrols S’wak waters: ‘We stay at sea for you, you stay home for us’

SIBU: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu maritime zone and Region Five Marine Police Force (PPM) Bintulu are tightening their monitoring of ships and fishing boats in Bintulu waters today.

So far, both agencies have recorded no incidents of people defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) on the high seas.

Although fishermen are permitted by the government to catch fish or sea produce for this period to supply adequate food to the people, they are to abide by the procedures and guidelines issued by the authorities.

The movement monitoring operations on fishermen involved officers and personnel from both agencies as well as MMEA ship and PPM boat, starting from Kampung Jepak PPM Jetty to Kemena River, stretching to the Bintulu sea.

MMEA ship commanding officer (KM) Maritime Lieutenant Commander Mohamad Raimi Mohamad Nor, said as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, anyone involved in the essential sector is permitted to go out to work including fishermen.

In this regard, the catching of fish by traditional fishing boats class A, B and C can continue to ensure the national supply of fish are sufficient to meet the needs of the people in the country.

Fishermen need to obey all guidelines issued by the authorities and are urged to practise good personal hygiene as what has been stressed by the Ministry of Health.

He said any recreational activities on the coast and sea are prohibited, urging the public, especially fishermen at sea throughout the MCO period, to contact Malaysian Maritime Bintulu zone if there is any violation, or emergencies at sea.

“They can call 999 or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre at 086-314254 which operates around-the-clock,” he told the press in Bintulu today.

He also said as responsible Malaysians, people must help the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 by staying home.