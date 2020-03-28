MOH forms special committee to audit Covid-19 death cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has set up a special committee to carry out audit of Covid-19 patients who died in hospitals, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the National Covid-19 Mortality Review Committee would be chaired by Infectious Disease consultant Datuk Dr Christopher Lee, who is former Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support).

Dr Noor Hisham said the setting up of the special committee was decided at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) meeting which he chaired yesterday.

“Dr Christopher Lee will be assisted by experts in various disciplines, while the Medical Care Quality Branch, Medical Development Division acts as the technical secretariat for the National Covid-19 Mortality Review Committee.

“Through this committee, every details on management and treatment given to every Covid-19 death cases will be reviewed by the experts,” he said in a statement on his Facebook.

Dr Noor Hisham said the findings of the information analysis by the committee will be used in the management of Covid-19 patients.

He also thanked Dr Christopher Lee for his willingness to help, despite having retired from the civil service last January. – BERNAMA