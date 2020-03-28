MPP disinfects hawkers centres, wet markets as safety measure against Covid-19

KUCHING: In a bid to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) conducted a thorough disinfecting of major wet markets and hawker centres within its jurisdiction today.

The works were carried out at the 3rd Mile, Kota Sentosa and Kota Padawan wet markets and a hawker centre in Taman Desa Wira.

With hundreds of people conducting their transactions and businesses at the markets, the surfaces often touched by shoppers’ hands such as stalls, table surfaces and handrails were sanitised during the works.

“This cleaning and disinfecting operation is one of the council’s ongoing initiatives to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to make public markets cleaner and safer,” MPP said in a statement today.

The council’s chairman Lo Khere Chiang commended its staff members for their exemplary efforts and called upon all relevant authorities to also disinfect public areas to keep them clean and hygienic at all times.