M’sia awaits nod from India to evacuate more stranded M’sians

NEW DELHI: The Malaysian government is in close touch with Indian authorities to organise more evacuations of stranded Malaysian citizens in different cities amid an air travel suspension caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

At least 1,270 Malaysians are waiting for evacuation from New Delhi, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Mumbai and Amritsar.

Roughly the same number have left on special flights since India’s closure of passenger air traffic on the Malaysia route on March 17.

“The Malaysian Government via the High Commission in New Delhi has been communicating with the Indian side for evacuating Malaysians. We are in regular touch with Indian authorities at different levels to resolve the situation,” a diplomat told Bernama on Saturday.

Malaysia has sought India’s approval for new evacuation flights from Amritsar and New Delhi, while a request for flights from Mumbai and Chennai was sent several days ago.

The procedures and approvals involve multiple government agencies, including India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the civil aviation authority, according to a person familiar with the earlier evacuation flights.

Many Malaysians are getting exasperated as the unexpected turn of events means they are not sure for how long they would be stuck in India.

“They are disgruntled and restless because many are short of cash and the lockdown has restricted their movement. Some are finding it difficult to access basic necessities. We will update them when the clearance for flights is received,” the diplomat said.

A High Commission team has been deployed in Punjab’s Amritsar city to assist the Malaysians awaiting evacuation.

The unprecedented 21-day shutdown being enforced since March 25 to keep India’s entire population of 1.3 billion indoors is especially challenging for foreigners because of the closure of hospitality services.

Malaysian diplomatic missions say given the enormity of the situation they have done their best to help the stranded Malaysians. — BERNAMA