MTUC gives people-centric Prihatin a big thumbs up

KUCHING: The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak Division has commended the government’s Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) for providing cash assistance to workers and wage subsidy to employers.

“MTUC Sarawak views the government’s Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) positively. The efforts are commendable given the budget constraints,” said MUTC Sarawak Division secretary Andrew Lo in a press statement on Friday.

Lo said MTUC Sarawak Division could not be more pleased to note that the government had resisted some employers’ demand to allow them to force workers to take unpaid leave or to stop or reduce the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution.

He, however, said they supported a move for EPF contribution to be deferred, restructured or rescheduled for employers’ share.

This, he believed, would assist employers with their cash flow while at the same time enable contributions to be clawed back when the economic situation became better.

MTUC Sarawak Division urged employees and workers to also be flexible and prepared to perform other tasks during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Lo said they should extend cooperation to assist their employers to face the challenges.

“We call on employers to discuss with their employees and unions in a sincere manner to work out practical arrangements to face these challenging times.”

He said MTUC Sarawak Division believed that most employees and unions whose employers had been good to them would volunteer to take annual or unpaid leave if they were assured of their jobs.

Good employers, according to Lo, will also most willingly reimburse employees once the situation improves.

“We believe that resorting to threats and fear mongering by some employers will be counter productive and detrimental to workers, employers and our nation in the long run,” he added.