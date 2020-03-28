Nationwide disinfection process to begin this Monday – Ismail Sabri

Saturday, March 28
The disinfection process will focus on high risk areas of the infection. Bernama Photo

PUTRAJAYA: The disinfection process to contain the COVID-19 outbreak will be conducted nationwide beginning this Monday (March 30), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the process, to be conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) through the local government authorities in the respective district, would focus on high risk areas of the infection.

“So far, 11 disinfection processes have been carried out by DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall) involving 11 markets.

“Today, the process is carried out in the Seri Petaling area,” he told a press conference after a ministerial meeting of on the Movement Control Order (MCO) ere today.

Ismail said the  process would also be carried out at all the People’s Housing Projects (PPR). – Bernama

