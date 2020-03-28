Saturday, March 28
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Nearly 400 MCO violators arrested in last 48 hrs – Ismail Sabri

Nearly 400 MCO violators arrested in last 48 hrs – Ismail Sabri

0
Posted on News, Nation

Heed the MCO or risk arrest and a fine, the police have warned. Bernama Photo

PUTRAJAYA: Nearly 400 arrests were made during the last 48 hours for flouting the Movement Order Control (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said despite repeated reminders for people to stay at home, many individuals still went out to exercise and perform Friday prayers.

“Yesterday, there were cases of residents from a gated community, flouting the directive by going out in groups to jog.

“Actions were taken against them as the MCO applies to all,” said Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister at a news conference today. – Bernama

Recommended Posts