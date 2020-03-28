Prihatin should have included tax relief for corporates, individuals, opines SUPP Youth chief

KUCHING: The Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) should have included tax relief for both corporate and individual income tax rates for the 2020 fiscal year, said Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang.

The political secretary to the chief minister said such a move would be essential given the impact of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) pandemic, which is now “a tough blow to the global, national and personal economy”.

“At such time of crisis, the federal government can no longer expect to collect tax revenues from corporates and individuals as usual for this year,” he said in a press statement today.

Tiang thus urged the federal government to further relieve the economic burden of the people by reducing tax rates for both corporates and individuals.

He believed that this gesture would give people and corporates “more breathing space while battling the (Covid-19) outbreak”.

Despite so, he welcomed Prihatin that unveiled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday since the benefits had been extended to the M40 group, among others.

“I welcome the Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), which has now extended the government’s aid to M40 group, higher education students, employees and single persons.”

Tiang also urged banks in the country not to impose any interests on loans following the moratorium recently announced by Bank Negara Malaysia, as the whole nation was battling the Covid-19 pandemic together.

“Many businesses have stopped operating and people have stopped working to ensure the Movement Control Order (MCO) would contain the outbreak effectively.

“Likewise, the banks should be contributing their ‘war efforts’ by forgoing interests earnings on loans under moratorium to help Malaysians to overcome this unprecedented disaster,” he added.