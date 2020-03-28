Rallying the nation against Covid-19

Prime Minister spells out the grim situation facing the nation, appeals for patience and unity

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday called for members of the public to bear with him and the government as they are doing their best to pull the nation through the Covid-19 crisis.

Noting that Malaysia is currently at war with invisible forces, he said the situation is indeed unprecedented in history.

Coming in together as a newly-minted government, the Prime Minister admitted the fact that this government might not be the government that the people had voted for.

“But I want all of you to know that this government cares for you.

“I accepted the fact that I came in as your Prime Minister not at the best moment. I face political, economic and health crisis all at the same time,” he said, at the end of his announcement of the people-centric economic stimulus package (PRIHATIN) live on national television yesterday.

Muhyiddin noted that the unprecedented Covid-19 situation had also pushed for unprecedented measures by the government.

“So, my dear brothers and sisters, and the children of this beloved country, whether you are a Malay, Chinese, Indian, Sikh, Iban, Kadazan, Dusun, Orang Asal, please bear with me and of course my friends in the cabinet and the government.

“We are not perfect, but we are doing the best we can to pull through this crisis together, as one nation. God willing, we will come out stronger when this crisis ends and the dust settles,” he said.

Muhyiddin ended his speech by calling on all the people to work together in facing the Covid-19 challenges together. — Bernama