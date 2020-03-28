Sabah records 10 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded ten new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 182.

The Ministry of Health reported that three of the new cases were detected in Tawau while Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Kunak recorded two cases each.

Beaufort recorded one new case.

Six patients had also recovered from the virus yesterday.

There are now a total of nine patients who recovered in Sabah, six from Lahad Datu and three from Sandakan.

It should be noted that the current figure may not be entirely reflective of the actual figure due to the shortage of virus reagents (testing kits) in the health labs in the state.

Sabah remains as the state with the fourth highest number of positive cases, behind Selangor (546), Kuala Lumpur (323) and Johor (259).