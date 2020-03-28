Sabah, Sarawak not excluded from Prihatin

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal government will cooperate with state governments, specifically in Sabah and Sarawak, to ensure all assistance announced under the people-centric economic stimulus package (Prihatin) reaches them as quickly as possible.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was aware that those living in longhouses in Sarawak, Orang Asal settlements and in remote areas in every part of the country might worry that aid would reach them late.

“The Federal government will cooperate with state governments, specifically in Sabah and Sarawak, to ensure all assistance provided by the government will reach them fast,” he said in announcing the RM250 billion package on live television yesterday.

Muhyiddin said besides ensuring the country’s economic activity continues, the government will also pay attention to domestic investment activities that had high multiplier effects and maintained employment.

For that purpose, the government has identified several small-scale projects such as improving road conditions, upgrading dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak, cleaning places of worships and police stations as well as enhancing tourism facilities that would benefit G1 to G4 Grade contractors.

“For that, an allocation of RM2 billion has been set aside,” he said, adding that small-scale projects worth RM2 billion as announced in the previous package would be implemented this April.

He said these included the RM600 million infrastructure projects in Felda and other areas, RM350 million upgrading of dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak and RM150 million upgrading of public housing for the hardcore poor. — Bernama