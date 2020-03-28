Sarawak makers volunteer services to create face shields for healthcare workers

KUCHING: One of the largest decentralised production efforts for protective face shields is currently underway in the Sarawak, utilising 3D printers and laser cutting technology in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

Makers across Sarawak have joined arms with such facilities to enable healthcare workers and security personnel to have a better chance in flattening the curve as Sarawak unites to fight against the global pandemic.

With a cost of RM2 for each face shield produced, the current production rate stands at about 1,200 face shields a day in Sarawak, with companies and the public lending their support financially or by sponsoring materials.

HAUS KCH, a local creative community hub, has recently joined forces with local makers in Kuching such as Proteus at Digital Economy Hub, Creativeworks Technologies, The Learning Curve and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), among others, to produce the protective items.

HAUS KCH said face shields were easily made by mounting transparent A4 sheets on a 3D printed frame or laser cut acrylic piece and attaching a piece of foam that sits on the forehead of the user.

“An elastic band wraps around the head and connects either end of the face shield,” said HAUS KCH in a statement.

Through simple networking, it said the production and delivery of face shields can be optimised with added volunteers, transport options and streamlined communications.

Sponsorship from local eateries also allows for food to be delivered to the different makers who are working around the clock to ensure a steady production rate.

The makers are also producing ventilators and intubation shields.

For more information on how to support the efforts of local makers, those interested can contact HAUS KCH hotline at 016-8462688 or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/hauskch for more updates.